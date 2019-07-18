|
Charles F. “Charlie” Kapalin II, age 81, of Lorain, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at his residence, following a lengthy illness. Born August 12, 1937, in Cambridge, Ohio, he moved to Lorain in 1951. After graduating from Clearview High School, Charlie served in the U.S. Army, stationed in the Korean Demilitarized Zone. He retired as an engineer for York International in Elyria. Charlie was a member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Lorain. He was a fan of the Cleveland Browns and Indians, and loved listening to polka’s and attending family gatherings. Surviving are his sons, Charles Kapalin III, of Lorain, Richard Kapalin, of Amherst, Mark (Sheryl) Kapalin, and Michael Kapalin both, of Lorain; beloved grandchildren, Ryan, Hannah, Elaine, and Elizabeth; brothers, Silvestre “Sonny” Duran, of Marion, IA, Robert (Carol) Kapalin, and Mel (Mary) Kapalin, both of Lorain; and a sister, Agnes “Aggie” (Victor MD) Matibag, of Louisville, KY; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Elaine (nee Panzel) Kapalin, in 1987; and his parents, Frank and Katherine (nee Aboud) Kapalin. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Ave., Lorain, where funeral services will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. Robert Dybo, deacon of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Lorain, will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst, Twp., with military honors conducted by the Amvets Post 32. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 19, 2019