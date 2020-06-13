Charles “Chuck” Clayton Faragher, 84 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at New Life Hospice Residential Center in Lorain following a full and meaningful life.He was born September 15, 1935 in Lorain, Ohio. Chuck had made his home in the Amherst area for most of his life.He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1957. Chuck was a Corpsman at the Naval Hospital in Philadelphia. He was employed in the maintenance department at BF Goodrich in Avon Lake for forty years before retiring in 1997. He was previously employed as a manager at Sparkle Market in Avon Lake. Chuck was a member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Amherst. He was a fifty year member of the Stonington Masonic Lodge #503. Chuck was very active in his community, coaching little league baseball, Boy Scouts and the Amherst High School booster club. Chuck enjoyed yard work and in his spare time upholstering furniture as a hobby.Survivors include his wife of sixty-one years, Carol Jane Faragher (nee: Berry); his sons: Douglas Scott Faragher (Lou) of Vonore, Tennessee, Robert Kevin Faragher (Caroline) of Lorain; his daughter, Kimberly Ann Boian of Woodbine, Maryland; his grandchildren: Kevin and Taylor Faragher, Rachel Turner, Elizabeth Boian, Heather, Victor and David Colon and his sister, Lois Roling of Avon.He was preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Faragher on January 20, 2017; and his parents Charles and Louise Faragher (nee: Aslaksen). Private family funeral services will be held at Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst, Ohio. PUBLIC LIVE STREAMING of the funeral service will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com on June 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.by selecting the live stream tab to gain access. Rebroadcasting of services will be available at YOUTUBE/Hempel Funeral Home. The Rev. Arlen Vernava, pastor of St. Peter United Church of Christ, will officiate. Committal prayers will be said immediately after the service outside of the Hempel Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date at Crownhill Cemetery, Amherst.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Peter United Church of Christ; 582 Church Street, Amherst, OH 44001.Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.