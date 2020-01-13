|
Charles Henry Barckert, 91 years of age, and a lifetime resident of Amherst, passed away peacefully, to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at New Life Hospice in Lorain, surrounded by his family. He was born April 29, 1928 in Amherst. He proudly served in the United State Navy during the Korean War. Beginning in his teenage years, Charles sailed on the tankers on the Great Lakes while in the Merchant Marines. He was employed as a pipe tester at US Steel in Lorain for 40 years before retiring in 1986. Charles was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Amherst. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Dorothy Barckert (nee: Krueck); his daughter, Cheryl Wagner, and his son, Chris Barckert (Linda), both of Amherst; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his daughter-in-law Ellen Barckert, of Elyria; his brother, Robert Barckert, of Tipp City, Ohio. He was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters; and his parents, Henry A. and Amelia Barckert (nee: Arndt). Friends may call Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 115 Central Drive, Amherst. The Rev. Paul Werner, pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township. Military honors will be provided by the Amherst Veterans Military Honor Guard. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 14, 2020