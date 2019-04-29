|
Charles Hippler Sr., age 83, of Amherst, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Mercy New Life Hospice Center. He was born on April 14, 1936, in Berlinville, Ohio, to Frank and Thelma (nee Christy) Hippler and was a 1954 graduate of Berlin Heights High School. Upon his high school graduation, Charles began his career as an auto mechanic technician working for several car dealerships in Huron, Amherst, and Elyria, mainly all Chevrolet dealerships, retiring in 1988 after 34 years of service. After retiring, he began working on cars out of his shop for 10 years. Charles was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amherst. He was an amateur photographer and enjoyed traveling, especially going on cruises, camping, and auto shows. An avid NASCAR and, of course, Chevy fan, he was always surprised that a Ford crossed the finish line in a race. He was definitely a jokester. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mary (nee Malloy) Hippler; son, Charles Hippler, Jr., of Sandusky; daughters, Sylvia (Ron) Nealey, of Collins, and Shawn (Kevin) Ruffer, of Chagrin Falls; step-children, James Staveski II, of Amherst, and Christopher (Julie) Staveski, of Amherst; grandchildren, Nicholas Hippler, Collin Hippler, Andrew Hippler, Ryan Nealey, Kaitlin Nealey, Kaden Ruffer, Kasey Ruffer; step-grandchildren, Justin Staveski and Ethan Staveski; great-grandson, Brennan Mullins. Charles was preceded in death by his son, James Louis Hippler; parents, Frank and Thelma Hippler; sister, Juanita Showalter; and his dog, Bandit, who was his buddy and companion. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Closing prayers will be held on Thursday, May 2nd at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral center, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 200 St. Joseph Drive, Amherst. Rev. Father Timothy O’Connor, Pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be made in memory of Charles to the Metro Health Oncology Medical Department, 2500 Metro Health Drive, Cleveland, OH 44109 or to the Friendship Animal Protective League, 8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, OH 44035. Online condolences may be left for the family at:www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 30, 2019