Charles J. Miller, 89, lovingly known as “Chuck,” of Elyria, passed away peacefully in the early hours of May 2, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic in Avon, following a brief illness.
A lifelong resident of Elyria, born October 23, 1929, he was the loving son of Urban and Genevieve (nee: Law) Miller. After graduating from Elyria High School in 1947, he served in the Korean War as a member of the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954, spending 18 months in Trieste, Italy.
He was a hard-working man who retired from the maintenance department with Lorain County Community College in 1992.
He enjoyed a long retirement in which he spent 20 years as courier for Life Share Blood Bank, was a life member of the National Amvets organization and local Amvets Post 47, serving as an Honor Guard and on the bowling team, a member of the American Legion, and attended Elyria First United Methodist Church.
His hobbies included fishing, a love for cars, bowling, woodworking, and remodeling houses. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, dedicated father, and doting grandfather.
Charles was preceded in death by his infant son in 1952; parents, Urban and Genevieve (nee: Law) Miller; and beloved dog, Pebbles.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Audrey (nee: Pollock); son, Keith Miller of Parma; daughter, Laura Schwedt of Elyria; and his grandchildren, Alyssa Schwedt of Lakewood and Garett Schwedt (Heather Kuepfer) of Wooster.
A memorial service will be held in the chapel of Elyria First United Methodist Church on Saturday, May 18th at 1:00 p.m., with light refreshments to follow.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to The Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Elyria (440)322-4626.
Online condolences to the family may be expressed at:
www.laubenthalmercado.com.
Memorial contributions in Charles’s memory may be sent to Elyria First United Methodist Church, 312 3rd St., Elyria, Ohio 44035.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 8, 2019