Charles J. Miller Obituary
Charles J. Miller, 89, lovingly known as “Chuck,” of Elyria, passed away peacefully in the early hours of May 2, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic in Avon, following a brief illness.
A lifelong resident of Elyria, born October 23, 1929, he was the loving son of Urban and Genevieve (nee: Law) Miller. After graduating from Elyria High School in 1947, he served in the Korean War as a member of the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954, spending 18 months in Trieste, Italy.
He was a hard-working man who retired from the maintenance department with Lorain County Community College in 1992.
He enjoyed a long retirement in which he spent 20 years as courier for Life Share Blood Bank, was a life member of the National Amvets organization and local Amvets Post 47, serving as an Honor Guard and on the bowling team, a member of the American Legion, and attended Elyria First United Methodist Church.
His hobbies included fishing, a love for cars, bowling, woodworking, and remodeling houses. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, dedicated father, and doting grandfather.
Charles was preceded in death by his infant son in 1952; parents, Urban and Genevieve (nee: Law) Miller; and beloved dog, Pebbles.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Audrey (nee: Pollock); son, Keith Miller of Parma; daughter, Laura Schwedt of Elyria; and his grandchildren, Alyssa Schwedt of Lakewood and Garett Schwedt (Heather Kuepfer) of Wooster.
A memorial service will be held in the chapel of Elyria First United Methodist Church on Saturday, May 18th at 1:00 p.m., with light refreshments to follow.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to The Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Elyria (440)322-4626.
Online condolences to the family may be expressed at:
www.laubenthalmercado.com.
Memorial contributions in Charles’s memory may be sent to Elyria First United Methodist Church, 312 3rd St., Elyria, Ohio 44035.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 8, 2019
