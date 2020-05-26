Charles L. Short, 94, passed away on May 25, 2020 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center in Lorain, Ohio.Charles was born to his loving parents, Charles and Catherine (nee Mauro) Short on June 4, 1925 in Lorain, Ohio and he was a resident of Lorain all of his life. He was in the graduating class of 1944B from Lorain High School. Charles enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944 and served his country honorably during WWII being discharged and returning home in 1946. He married his wife, Monnie Irene (nee Lewis) on February 5, 1947. He worked for US Steel for 45 years and was a manager in business planning. He was a member of St. Peter’s Church, Italian American Veterans, and the VFW. He enjoyed golf, bowling, cooking and entertaining. He generously supported various charities including Boys Town and the The March of Dimes.He is survived by his daughter, Carolyn M. Short of Winona, MN; son, Charles L. (Laura) Short Jr. of Jackson, MI; grandsons, Frank (Shannon) Jakubec of Chesapeake, VA, and Brandon Short of Jackson, MI; granddaughter, Ashley Wearsch of Sullivan, OH; and three great-grandchildren.Charles was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Monnie Short; parents, Charles and Catherine Short; brothers, Frank and James Short; sisters, Josephine Terrizzi, Mary Hook, and Connie Naro.The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain, OH, (440) 244-1961 on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM. Due to COVID-19, the family requests social distancing during visitation. When you arrive to the funeral home, please remain in your vehicles at all times and allow guidance by the funeral home to ensure all safety measures, further information may be found by visiting the funeral home website. Private Catholic burial services will be held at a later time at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH, Fr. Fr. Gerald Keller, officiating, with military honors by AMVETS POST 32.Memorial donations may be made in Charlie’s memory to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Road, Lorain, OH 44053. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020.