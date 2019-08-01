Home

Schwartz, Spence, Boyer and Cool Home for Funerals
1124 Fifth Street
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-5288
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
the Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals
124 W. 5th Street
Lorain, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
the Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals
1124 W. 5th Street
Lorain, OH
View Map
Charles M. Woodward Obituary
Charles M. “Chuck” Woodward Charles M. “Chuck” Woodward, 78, of Elyria, joined his parents in Heaven on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Mr. Woodward born in Berea on May 1, 1941, the son of Charles and Wilhelmina (nee Semon) Woodward. He graduated from North Ridgeville High School in 1959. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He had been employed with American Greeting Cards, had been a truck driver for 10 years, but finished his working career with the job he enjoyed the most, as a school bus driver with North Ridgeville School District for 16 1/2 years. Mr. Woodward loved being around his family and friends, camping, and boating. Chuck is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carol L. Woodward (nee McFadden) Woodward; daughter, Lorie (Paul) Jurkovich, of Macedonia; sons, Jim (Denise) Woodward, of Palm Harbor, FL ,and Rick Woodward, of North Ridgeville. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Elise and Emily Jurkovich; and a sister, Mary Jane Antal, of Berea. Friends may call on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain. A Celebration of Life will follow at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Online condolences at www.boyercool.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 2, 2019
