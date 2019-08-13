|
|
Charles "Rod" MacKay, age 68 and a resident of Vermilion, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic.Rod was born in Amherst, September 29, 1950, was raised there and graduated from Marion L. Steele High School. Rod was a district sales manager for Industrial Steel & Wire, Cleveland, where he was employed for thirty years retiring in 2017. He was an accomplished drummer and was a member of the former bands, "Square Orange", "Sheffield Rush", and "Tyrant". His life revolved around music. His pet dog Abbey was his favorite furry friend. Most of all, Rod loved spending time with his family.Survivors include his wife of 44 years Marcy (nee Kowalski); their sons Brian and Andrew "Drew", both of Vermilion; grandsons Zachary and Aiden of Arkansas; and his sister Mary Jane (Brutus) Stinnett of Kentucky.He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Christina (nee Wolf) MacKay; and his sister Linda Noga.Private family interment in Crown Hill Cemetery, Amherst.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendship Animal Protective League, 8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, OH 44035.Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, Amherst, entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 14, 2019