Charles "Chuck" Morrow, 66 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Amherst Manor Nursing Home. He was born July 13, 1952 in Amherst. Charles was raised in South Amherst and was a lifetime resident of the Amherst area. He was a 31-year retiree from the General Motors Brookpark plant. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 118 and Amherst Eagles Aries 1442. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Barbara Morrow (nee: Potyrala); his sons, Charlie Morrow of Lorain and Russell Morrow of Columbus; as well as four beloved grandchildren; three siblings and their extended families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Willa Jo Morrow (nee: Volies). The family will be conducting funeral services privately. The Hempel Funeral Home is honored to serve the Charles Morrow family and has made available for the community's convenience an on-line register book as well as additional information to help facilitate expressions of compassion. Log on at www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 5, 2019