Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 988-4451
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Morrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Chuck" Morrow

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles "Chuck" Morrow Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Morrow, 66 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Amherst Manor Nursing Home. He was born July 13, 1952 in Amherst. Charles was raised in South Amherst and was a lifetime resident of the Amherst area. He was a 31-year retiree from the General Motors Brookpark plant. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 118 and Amherst Eagles Aries 1442. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Barbara Morrow (nee: Potyrala); his sons, Charlie Morrow of Lorain and Russell Morrow of Columbus; as well as four beloved grandchildren; three siblings and their extended families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Willa Jo Morrow (nee: Volies). The family will be conducting funeral services privately. The Hempel Funeral Home is honored to serve the Charles Morrow family and has made available for the community's convenience an on-line register book as well as additional information to help facilitate expressions of compassion. Log on at www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now