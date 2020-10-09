Charles R. Welch, 89, of Rochester, died on Thursday October 8, 2020 at his residence. Born on November 5, 1930, in Ashland, he was the son of the late Marshall and Florence (nee Shopbell) Welch. Charles enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Panama. In 1969 he moved to Rochester.Charles worked for Sears as refrigeration and heating repairman, retiring after 35 years. He also served as a volunteer fireman with Rochester Fire Department. Charles was an active member of the Rochester United Methodist Church, and the Wellington Eagles. He was a talented wood carver, and enjoyed camping.Charles is survived by his children, Gale (Wayne) Brown, Debra (Garry) Martin, both of Rochester, Lynda (David King) Schisler, of Sullivan, Robin (Gary Frase) Welch of Waynesburg, Charles M. (Pamela) Welch of Pleasureville , KY and Tracy Good of Louisville, KY; 12 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; sisters Ruth Sokel, of Aberdeen MD, and Kathy Welch, of Boynton Beach, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Ellen Welch; sister, Marcella Everitt and his companion Susan McHenry.A memorial service will be held at the Rochester United Methodist Church, 201 South State Street on Sunday October 11th at 4 pm with Rev. Jim Ellis officiating. Burial will take place at Rochester Cemetery at a later date. Donations in Charles memory may be made to New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Road, Lorain 44053. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be expressed at www.norton-eastmanfuneralhome.com
