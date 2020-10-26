Charles T. "Tom" York, 82, of Lorain passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Richard E. Jacobs Campus in Avon.Mr. York was born in Monterey, Virginia on March 23,1938, the son of the late Leonidas H. and Grace H. (nee Brock) York. He was a US Navy veteran attaining the Rank of Seaman First Class. He served aboard both on the USS H. R. Dickson and the USS Yosemite. He retired from the assembly line at Ford Motor Company in Lorain after 10 years of service. He also worked at American Crucible in Lorain as a machinist for 23 years before their closing.Tom is survived by his wife, Suzanne (nee Harris), who he met on the island of New Castle in New Hampshire, who he would later marry on Nov. 26, 1958. Also surviving are daughter Michelle T. (John) Oleksa of Lorain; sons Michael J. York of Lorain, Charles H. York of Vermilion, Timothy J. (Grace) York of North Ridgeville; grandchildren: Crystal Justice, Stephanie (Bill) Baird, Steven (Stephanie) York, Stacy York, Lauren York, Emily York, Spencer York; and great grandchildren: Waylan Baird, Aubrey Baird, Hazel Spalding. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Joyce York Ellenberger.Friends may call on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 11:00 am-1:00pm. The service will begin at 1:00 PM at the Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain, Ohio. The Rev. Gerald Flury will officiate. Burial will follow in the Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst with full military honors.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Friendship Animal Protective League, 8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, Ohio 44035.Online condolences at www.boyercool.com