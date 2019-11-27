|
Charles W. Leopold, 72, of Avon Lake, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He was born August 28, 1947 in Pottstown, PA to parents, Harry and Florence Leopold. Charles graduated from Spring-Ford High School and moved from PA to Ohio to attend college at Ashland University. While attending college, he triple lettered in cross country, track, and basketball. He taught American History at Avon Lake High School for 37 years. He was instrumental in the school's clubs and sports teams as a coach and advisor. He also ran Leo’s Veggie Stand for the better part of 20 years. In retirement, he worked at Bob-O-Link Golf Club and for the City of Avon Lake seasonally. Chuck was an active member of Kiwanis, Sons of Amvets and Anchor Church, supporting and leading many philanthropic activities. He was a very hard worker, a big supporter of the Avon Lake community and truly loved the game of golf. He is survived by his loving children, Tim (Kate) and Jeff; cherished grandchildren, Grant, Blake and Claire; dear siblings, Harry Leopold and Phyllis Spare. He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Flossie Neubert. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that guests donate to Toys for Tots, a new unwrapped toy can be brought to the funeral home where a box for financial donations will also be available. Friends may call Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. for a memorial visitation with a 2:00 p.m. service at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH 44012. www.buschcaraes.com 440.933.3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 1, 2019