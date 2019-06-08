|
|
Charles W. Manning Jr., 81, of Collins, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.He was born October 4, 1937 in Ozone, TN and was a 1956 graduate of Firelands High School. He worked briefly in construction and retired after 30 ½ years at Ford Motor Co. assembly plant in Lorain. He enjoyed helping with Gail Pickworth Auctioneering, farming and the Hartland Center Hall. He was an avid reader and photographer and enjoyed bowling, hunting, archery, collecting Indian artifacts and spending time with his family.He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Lois L. (Lengyel) Manning of Collins; children, Bruce Manning of Collins and Beverly Younger of FL; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; siblings: Sylvia Campbell of LaGrange, Nancy Sturgell of Quincy, KY, Trudy Garcia of Portland, OR, Patricia Hale of Howard, Ohio, Margaret Manning of Cleveland, Robert Manning of Lorain; and numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Sr. and Lois E. (Barnhart) Manning; and son, John A. Manning in 2016.Friends may call on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. A Celebration of his life will be held Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at the Hartland Center Hall. Private interment will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made online at pelotonia.org to help fund lifesaving cancer research.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 9, 2019