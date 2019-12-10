|
|
Charlie Mae Davis, 79, passed away peacefully and went home to be with her Lord on December 6, 2019 at Amherst Manor Hospice Care in Amherst, Ohio. She was born September 5, 1940 in Bessemer, Alabama and moved to Cleveland, Ohio in 1944. While living in Cleveland, she received Christ at an early age, having been baptized at Canaan Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. Ross. She attended John Adams High School and Cuyahoga Community College. Charlie Mae later moved to Lorain, where she was employed at the Ford Motor Company. She was an avid listener of jazz music and immensely enjoyed watching classic movies. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rosalyn Davis; parents, Rev. Benjamin and Julia Davis; brothers, William and Bruce Davis; and a sister, Bennie Davis. Charlie Mae is survived by her daughters, Charlotte Davis and Carmen (Chuckey) Simmons; grandchildren, Katrina Simmons, Duane and Patrick Davis, and Aaron Simmons; and a great-granddaughter Jayla Byrd, whom she adored. She also leaves behind her sisters, Barbara White-Terry and Patricia Davis; and brothers, Benjamin (Barbara) Davis and Lemmie Davis; and a host of fun-loving nieces and nephews whom she loved to see. She will be truly missed and never forgotten. Viewing will be Friday, December 13 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. at Community Baptist Church, 617 W 24th St., Lorain. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences at: www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 11, 2019