Bogner Family Funeral Home
36625 Center Ridge Rd.
North Ridgeville, OH 44039
440-327-2955
More Obituaries for Cheryl Lenarz-Jones
Cheryl A. Lenarz-Jones

Cheryl A. Lenarz-Jones Obituary
Cheryl A. Lenarz-Jones, age 66, of North Ridgeville, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019, at University Hospital Elyria Medical Center. She was born in Akron and had been a resident of North Ridgeville since 2001. She previously lived in Cleveland and Columbus. Cheryl worked as an occupational therapist for the Bureau of Workers Compensation for 16 years. She enjoyed traveling the world with her husband, Bruce, collecting and making crafts, sampling gourmet foods and wine tastings. Survivors include her husband of 14 years, Bruce Jones; sisters, Sandra Morini, of Perrysburg, Karen Kniffin, of Hudson; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Patricia Ann (nee Roth) Lenarz.Friends may call Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m. at the Bogner Family Funeral Home, 36625 Center Ridge Road, North Ridgeville. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Lorain. Memorial contributions are suggested the Friendship APL, 8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, OH 44035. For further information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.bognerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 9, 2019
