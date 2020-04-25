Home

Cheryl Ann (Leetch) Pastorelle

Cheryl Ann (Leetch) Pastorelle, of Xenia passed away on April 24, 2020 at age 69. Cheryl was born February 14, 1951 in Lakewood, Ohio. She graduated from Avon Lake High School in 1969 and lived most of her life there while raising her family.Her pride in life was being a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmotherCheryl worked various positions throughout her career in sales and retail. She retired in 2013 from J. C. Penney’s with over 17 years of service.Cheryl is survived by her loving husband Gary of 48 Years, daughters Debbie Pastorelle of Xenia and Terrie Di Luciano (Dean) of Cleveland and son Greg (Julie) Pastorelle of South Charleston. She leaves behind seven grandchildren; Kyle, Tyler, Madison, Makayla, Sage, Xander, and Nico.She was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Shirley Leetch, brother Don Leetch, and son Mark. A private funeral will be held at the convenience of the family at McColaugh Funeral Home in Xenia, Ohio. A memorial service will be held in her honor at a later date due to the civid-19 pandemic.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a contribution in honor of Cheryl to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital or the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 26, 2020
