Cheryl G. Quigley
Cheryl G. Quigley (nee Gaiser), 66, of Vermilion, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Independence Village, Avon Lake, after an eight-year illness. She was born April 3, 1954, in Middleburg Heights, and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 20 years, moving from Rocky River.Cheryl had a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Capital University and an EMBA from Baldwin Wallace University. She was manager of the Newborn Intensive Care Unit at Fairview Hospital for most of her career. She later worked in Quality Control and Training and Development. She enjoyed sailing, baking, gardening, and flowers and was an avid reader. She is survived by her husband, Timothy P. Quigley of Vermilion; step-daughter and her husband, Louise Quigley and George Coleman of Fairview Park; step-son, Patrick Quigley of Portsmouth, Rhode Island; and a brother, Paul Lee Gaiser of Cleveland. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul L. and Dora (nee Jedick) Gaiser. The family will receive friends for a (COVID-19 approved) drive-thru visitation on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association, 37309 Harvest Drive, Avon, Ohio 44011, or online at alz.org/cleveland/donate. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Riddle Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
(440) 967-3212
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 10, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riddle Funeral Home
