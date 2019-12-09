Home

Brown-Robinson Funeral Home
2652 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
Cheryl Jenkins
Cheryl Jenkins, 64, of Lorain, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice, following a brief and unexpected illness. She was the loving and devoted mother to Shayla Smith-Curtiss and caring wife to James Jenkins. Cheryl was born in Lorain at Saint Joseph Hospital on May 12, 1955. She was a graduate of Admiral King High School and would later become employed by Lorain City Schools as a substitute teacher. She was a lifelong member of Friendship Baptist Church of Lorain where she sang in the youth choir as a child and served on the usher board. Her favorite pastimes included traveling with her family, bike riding, fishing with husband, James, and spending time with her family. Cheryl will be sadly missed and leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Shayla Smith-Curtiss; husband, James Jenkins; daughter through marriage, Alesia Marie; uncle, Richard Jennings; siblings, James Shorts, Deborah Shorts, Gwendolyn Shorts-Norfus, Todd Shorts, and Scott Shorts; a host of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, James LeRoy and Angeline Shorts; brother, Terrance Shorts; maternal grandparents, Hazel and Gladys Jennings; and paternal grandparents, Sammy and Sylvia Shorts. Celebration of life for Cheryl will be held Thursday, December 12, at Friendship Baptist Church, 2160 Reeves Ave., Lorain, OH 44052. Viewing will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. with Rev. John R. Jackson officiating. Burial will be in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst, Ohio. Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences at: www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 10, 2019
