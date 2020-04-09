|
Cheryl Lynn Newman (nee Bunton), 63 years of age, and a resident of Lorain, went home to be with her Lord and Saviour on Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic, following a lengthy illness. She was born September 10, 1956, in Sandusky, Ohio. Cheryl was raised and made her home in Elyria, graduating from Elyria High School with the class of 1974, where she was a proud member of the marching band. Lorain has been her home for most of her adult life. She was employed as a school bus driver for over 25 years with the former SBS Transit/Laidlaw, now known as First Student in Sheffield Village, where she drove for students at Murray Ridge and Lorain Schools. As a youth, Cheryl attended Salvation Army Church, and as an adult, she attended multiple local churches and cottage prayer meetings. She was a hard worker and often worked multiple jobs at the same time, however her most fulfilling job was that of being a single mom. Her hobbies included crocheting, bowling, and fishing. Cheryl loved the time she spent with her grandchildren and attending their activities. She was an advocate for the MRDD and loved being part of the differently-abled community. Cheryl loved her pets and her favorite "child" was her cat, Jasper. Survivors include her son, David J. Wright; her daughters, Rachel Horvath (John) and JoEllen Smith, all of Lorain; her grandchildren, Breanna, Michael D., Mikayla, Angelica, Christina, Olivia, Jonathan, Michael A., and Jesse; two great-grandchildren; her siblings, Roger Bunton (Debbie) of Kennewick, WA, Sheldon Bunton of Elyria, Linda Little (Larry) of Amherst, Elizabeth Hammock of Dayton. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Helen Bunton (nee: Berner); and by the father of her children, David B. Wright. Private family funeral services will be held on by the family at Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst, Ohio. PUBLIC LIVE STREAMING of the funeral service will be available on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at www.hempelfuneralhome.com by selecting the live stream tab to gain access. The Rev. Greg Phillips and Rev. Aaron Webb will officiate. Burial will take place at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst. The family would like to personally thank the nurses and staff at Cleveland Clinic who provided excellent care to their mother and family through a very difficult time. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made directly to , https://www.lls.org. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 10, 2020