Cheryl Marie Doughty
Cheryl Marie Doughty (nee Whitney) wife and mother passed away on October 10, 2020.Cheryl was born on April 16, 1963 and grew up in Lorain. She had a love for ballet, and participated in several local events, including the International Festival. Cheryl relocated to Louisville, KY in 1997.She dedicated her life to her family and will be missed by everyone who knew her. She is survived by husband, Randy Doughty; brother, Randy Whitney; sister, Lisa Swinehart; and three children: Kathy, Christine & Ryan.

Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
