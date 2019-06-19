|
|
Chester Fisk, 87, of Vermilion, formerly of Polk and Wakeman, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Amherst Manor, following an extended illness.
He was born August 10, 1931, in Ruffin, SC to Harry and Ethel Fisk. After graduating high school, Chester enlisted in the U.S. Army.
He served his country in the Korean and Vietnam wars and was honorably discharged from the military having achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class. Following his retirement from the military, Chester was employed at the Ford Motor Company assembly plant in Lorain. He retired from Ford in 1993.
Chester attended several area churches over the years, most recently Bethel Baptist Church in Savannah. His interests had included visiting South Carolina beaches with his wife, fishing, yard work, the Cleveland Browns, and NASCAR racing.
In addition to his parents, Chester was preceded in death by his infant sister, Myrtle Virginia; brother, Shuler; infant daughter, Judith Lynn; and his beloved wife of 52 years, Janet.
He is survived by his daughter, Rene Dobias, of Elyria; son, David, of Sullivan; and daughters, Sonia Dobias, of Greenwich and Christina (Jim) Walczak, of Vermilion; sisters, Pauline Preacher, of Ruffin, SC, Rheumell Infinger, of Harleyville, SC, and Evelyn Crosby, of Walterboro, SC. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 21 at Norton-Eastman Funeral Home, 370 S. Main Street, Wellington from 1 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 3 p.m. Burial, with military honors will follow at Wakeman Cemetery.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 20, 2019