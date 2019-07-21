|
|
Chris A. Faris, 62, of Elyria, Ohio; beloved husband of Debbie Faris (nee Jones) for 40 years; loving father of Chris A. Faris, Jr., (Kerry), Theresa Tetrault (Ben), and Jessica Harlan (Robert); devoted grandfather of Kayla, Jeremy, Liam, Laci, Gabby, Oliver, Luna, and Ava; dear son of Virginia M. Faris (nee Staten) and the late William B. Faris, and son-in-law of Marilyn and Fred Jones; cherished brother of Bruce Faris (Donna), Phil Faris, and Jill Boggess (Jay); uncle and cousin of many.Chris was a 1976 graduate of Vermilion High School. He worked at L.J. Minor Co. (Nestle) in Cleveland, and also was the longtime owner and operator of Sunshine Car Wash in Elyria. Chris enjoyed traveling and working-on Corvettes, but mostly spending time with and doting on his adoring grandchildren and family. Chris peacefully passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at New Life Hospice in Lorain and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.Private family services to be held with interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Elyria.440-322-3717 www.buschcares.com
Published in The Morning Journal on July 22, 2019