Chris B. Manofski, 84 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at New Life Hospice Center in Lorain. He was born April 12, 1935 in S.D. Dupeni, Republic of Macedonia. Chris came to America in 1955 and had made his home in Lorain for 33 years before moving to Amherst, where he had resided until his passing. He owned and operated Chris's Restaurant in Lorain for 48 years, operating from several locations throughout the city. Chris began his marriage and local church life at SS. Cyril & Methodius Orthodox Church on Pearl Road in Lorain. He was a founding member and a Jr. Deacon of St. Clement of Ohrid Macedonian Orthodox Church in Avon. He enjoyed bowling at Rebmans. Chris and his wife loved traveling and vacationing in Florida. He was an avid World soccer fan, and in his younger years, he enjoyed playing soccer. Survivors include his beloved family, wife of 60 years, Dolores Louise Manofski (nee: Petroskey); his daughter, Stephanie Danailovski (Pepi) of Vermilion; his grandchildren, Nick and Phillip Danailovski; and his sister, Donka Sekoulovski of Toronto, Canada. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Josif and Spiro Manofski; his sister, Stefanka Manofski; and his parents, Bozin and Jordana Manofski (nee: Popovski). Friends may call Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will begin on Monday, May 6th, with prayers and final viewing at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by procession and Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Clemen of Ohrid Macedonian Orthodox Church, 38665 French Creek Road, Avon. The Rev. Fr. Vasil Manasiev, pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Lorain. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register:www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 2, 2019