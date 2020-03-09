Home

Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
(440) 967-3212
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM
Avon Lake United Church of Christ Church
32801 Electric Blvd.,
Avon Lake, OH
View Map
Christina Ann Donovan


1964 - 2020
Christina Ann Donovan Obituary
Christina Ann Donovan (nee Meier), 55, of Avon Lake, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 28, 2020. "Tina" was born August 31, 1964 in Lorain, Ohio. She was the sixth of eight children born to Carl and Marie Meier. Except for a brief stay in Oregon, she spent her entire life in Avon Lake. As a child, Tina was always the one with a giant smile and a silly giggle, a mischievous twinkle often seen in her eyes. As a teenager she took upon herself the care of her mother, Marie, who succumbed to cancer at the age of 49. She loved animals, refinishing and collecting antique furniture and gardening. She was never without a dog or cat rescued from the local shelter. When she lived at the family home on Jaycox Rd., she had amazing flower beds in which she took great pride. She enjoyed basking in the sun, keeping her perpetual tan and a head of thick, curly hair. Most of all, she loved her children and grandchildren; they meant everything to her. One of her favorite pastimes was going to Cedar Point with them and riding the wild rides. Tina will be dearly missed as a loving and caring sister, mother and friend. She is survived by her children, Rachel Marie Donovan, of Lakewood, Justin Sean Donovan, of Avon Lake, Colin Michael Donovan, of Vermilion, and Lisa Ann Donovan, of Vermilion; grandchildren, Masen and Amiyah; brothers, Jeff (Michelle) Meier, of Woodland Hills, CA and Willie (Debbie) Meier, of Vermilion; sisters, Jennifer Cole, of Missouri, Connie (John) Duffie, of Medford, OR, Bonnie Mercurio, of Georgia, and Lisa Meier (Dr. Steve Sachs), of Washington. She was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy P. Donovan, in 2011; parents, Carl and Pearl Marie (nee Germann) Meier; and her brother, Charles "Charlie" Robert Meier. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 4 p.m. at the Avon Lake United Church of Christ Church, 32801 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake, OH 44012. The family suggests memorial contributions to (National Alliance on Mental Illness) NAMI Ohio, 1225 Dublin Rd., Suite 125, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 10, 2020
