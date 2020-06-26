Christina L. Yambrisak
Christina L. Yambrisak, age 44, of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was born on October 12, 1975, in Indio, CA. She resided in various places throughout her life, including Vermilion, Lorain, Columbus, Toledo, and then moved back to Lorain to live with her family for the past 10 years. She is a graduate of Lorain High School. Christina could be described and known best for being completely selfless and always caring about everyone else but herself. That is why her work in the health care industry and caring for patients was a perfect career for her. She was so happy to always help others and was sure to make everyone around her happy. Christina’s three boys were the greatest source of happiness in her life. She cherished and treasured them more than anything. She enjoyed fishing off the pier and gardening with her mom. She was a great cook and extremely intelligent. She was always eager to learn new things, learn how to fix something or do something, and ended up being quite the “Jack of all trades.” She is survived by her husband, James Thompson, sons; Timothy Hill, of Lorain, Thatcher Blanton, of Lorain, and Quinshaun Sisson, who Christina welcomed into her family with open arms and a huge heart. She is also survived by her mother, Estrella (nee Lusanta) Yambrisak; her siblings, Tressa Derracco, of Columbus, Daniel Yambrisak, Jr., of Lorain, Stephanie (Paul) Aguila, of Lewis Center, OH, and Dustin Yambrisak, of Lorain, OH; many nieces, nephews, and her great-niece. She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Yambrisak. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 29th, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., with her memorial service beginning at 7:00 p.m., in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. To send an online condolence, please go to www.dovinreberjones.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral home will be following specific guidelines to ensure the safety of all visitors. We ask that you enter through our main entrance of the funeral center, please pay your respects to the family, and exit through our gathering center door. We encourage all visitors to wear face covering, limited seating will be provided for the service to ensure that asix feet separation is maintained.


Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
