Christina R. Zocchi (nee DeSantis), age 87, of Lorain, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Rose Senior Living, in Avon.She was born on August 29, 1933 in Lorain, where she lived her entire life. She is also a graduate of Lorain High School. Christina was employed at Thew Shovel where she was a secretary. In her later years, she arranged flowers at Al Kendzel’s flower shop. Christina was a member of St. Peter’s, where she liked to volunteer. She even grew up across the street from the original St. Peter’s. She was also a member of the I.A.V.She was a woman of strength, and instilled the same strength into her children. She loved to laugh and socialize, especially when it came to talking on the phone. She had many friends and they enjoyed many great times and holidays together. She enjoyed dancing, and liked listening to music. Christina was a great baker, especially her cookies, pizelles, and her famous lasagna.Christina is survived by her children; Laurie (Dennis) Dovala, of Amherst, Lisa (Dale Yacobozzi), of Amherst, Louise (Dan) Brezinski, of Sheffield Village, and Alfred (Marilyn) Zocchi, of Wellington, her 12 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and her sister, Sue Leone, of Lorain.She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Alfred C., in 2017, a grandson, Chad Zocchi, her parents; Pasquale and Philomena (nee Visci) DeSantis, a brother, Angelo, and sister, Carmella.The family will receive friends on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 9:30 am until the time of prayers, at 10:30 am, at Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Her Mass of Christian burial will follow, at 11:00 am, at St. Peter Parish, 3655 Oberlin Avenue, Lorain, OH 44053. The Rev. Fr. Craig Hovanec, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.The family would like to thank Rose Senior Living for their kindness and warmth toward our mother this past year and also Crossroads Hospice during this difficult time.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the funeral home will be following specific guidelines to ensure the safety of all visitors. We ask that you enter through our main entrance of the funeral center, please pay your respects to the family, and exit through our gathering center door. Face coverings are required, limited seating will be provided for the service to ensure that a six feet separation is maintained.