Christine DiFilippo (nee Romek), age 67, of Lorain, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Avon Oaks Nursing Home in Avon, Ohio. She was born in Lorain, Ohio, on February 12, 1952 to Alexander and Frances (nee Olejar) Romek. She was a 1970 graduate of Lorain High School, a 1985 graduate of Lorain County Community College and received her Paralegal Certificate in 1986. Christine worked at Tappan Corporation from 1970 to 1973, Lorain Community Hospital from 1973 to 1983, worked as a Paralegal for a law firm from 1986 to 1990 and finished her career as a Paralegal for National City Bank in 2009. She enjoyed cooking, baking, entertaining, party planning, interior design, Ballroom dancing, Theatre and museums. Christine is survived by her stepson, Anthony (Amy) DiFilippo; step-grandsons, Gabriel and Pierce DiFilippo; step-nieces and nephews, Frank (Julia) DiFilippo, Dan (Meg) DiFilippo, Sandra (James) Cotting. Paul DiFilippo, Nicolina DiFilippo; and eight step-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, Erminio M. “Herman” DiFilippo; and her parents, Alexander and Frances Romek. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremations Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Closing prayers will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20th in the funeral center, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at the Church of St. Peter, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, Ohio. Rev. Father Craig Hovanec, Pastor, will officiate. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 17, 2019