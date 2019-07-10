|
Christine "Chris" L. DeMarco, 92, of Amherst, was called home to the Lord on Tuesday, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Chris was born in Lorain, April 15, 1927, and was the daughter of the late Theodore and Dorthea Wright.She loved her family and lived in the same house she and her husband helped build in 1956. Chris loved to garden, was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting. She was a devoted mother who promoted high standards for her children, and who desired the best for them. Chris took pride in her home, her family and making her home a welcome place to visit. Chris was a long time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Amherst. Survivors include three daughters, Carol (Dave) Whitesell, of Vermilion, Connie (Bob) Schmidt, of Powell, Cindi (Darryl) Reichenberger, of South Daytona Beach, Florida; one son, Joseph (Colleen) DeMarco, of Vermilion; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Lillian Thomas, of Lorain. Chris was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Joseph DeMarco. She will be missed by friends and family. Family will be available to greet and share memories Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 200 St. Joseph Dr., Amherst. A Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will follow at 9:30 a.m. at church with Rev. Tim O'Connor and Rev. Ron Brickner, co-celebrating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Amherst. In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to the Cleveland Clinic Hospice, Justin T. Rogers Care Center, 3358 Ridgewood Rd., Akron, OH 44333. Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, Amherst, entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 11, 2019