Christine R. Cole, 46, a graduate of Admiral King High School, passed away on November 27, 2019. A resident of Columbus for many years, Christine was born on March 7, 1973 in Lorain, Ohio to Betty (Hawkins) Cole and the late Ronald T. Cole. Named after her grandmother, Christine Cole, she was known by family as "Chrissy." Chrissy is survived by her mother, Betty; sister, Alicia ("Lisa"); brothers, Eric and Kevin (Debbie); nephews, Alex, Isaac and Cameron; nieces, Hannah and Tyeisha; new great-niece, Nora; and a host of other dear family and friends. Before starting college, Christine worked for a summer at Moen in Elyria. She graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1997, and later earned a Bachelor’s in Social Work from Capital University. She returned to OSU in 2010 and obtained a Master’s in Social Work (MSW). Christine was a member of Phi Alpha (the social work honor society) and The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. A Licensed Independent Social Worker (LISW), Christine worked at Franklin County Children Services (FCCS) for 22 years. She also facilitated domestic violence and sexual offender groups for STOP, Inc. Chrissy loved being a dog mom to her beloved "Kobe" (named for Kobe Bryant) – a precocious toy poodle who gave her 15 years of joy. Always a dog lover, Chrissy was once featured with her first dog, Pepper, in the Lorain Journal. Remarkably, Pepper gained notoriety for singing along daily to the theme song of The Young and the Restless. Chrissy was a wonderful daughter and sister. She was the baby of the family and relished the position. From the time she was born, her siblings Eric, “Lisa” and Kevin loved showering her with hugs and kisses. As an adult, she was always there for her family and could be counted on for babysitting, movies, whatever was needed. Chrissy was a proud and loving aunt who especially cherished spending time with her nephew and niece, Alex and Hannah, who lived nearby. We will all miss her dearly! A funeral celebrating Christine’s life will be held at 12 noon, on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High Street, with Pastor Jermaine Covington officiating.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 7, 2019