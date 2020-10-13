1/
Christine Sebastian (nee Toler), age 83, of Lorain, passed away, surrounded by her family at her home on Monday, October 12, 2020, while under the care of New Life Hospice.She was born on May 17, 1937 in Busy, KY and moved here in 1958. She was a member of Broadway Assembly Church and enjoyed picking up the children on the church bus to bring them to Sunday school. Christine also enjoyed quilting, sewing, fishing, and gardening.She is survived by her children: Stanley Sebastian, of Amherst, Jeffery Sebastian, of Lorain, Danny Sebastian, of Lorain, Rebecca Sebastian, of Middleburg Hts., Glenda Carman, of Lorain, and Alice Woods, of Lorain, her 91 grandchildren, and her brother, Eugene Toler, of Hazard, KY.She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Walker Sebastian.The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm & from 5-7 pm, at Broadway Assembly Church, 5495 Broadway Avenue, Lorain, OH 44052. Her funeral service will also be held at church, on Friday, October 16, at 11:00 am. Pastor Matt Jones will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst. The Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, is assisting the family with arrangements. To send an online condolence, please go to www.dovinreberjones.com.


