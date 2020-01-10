|
Christopher E. Cowie, 69, of Grafton, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at Ames Family Hospice House in Westlake following a lengthy illness. He was born October 7, 1950 in Lorain and was a 1968 graduate of Lorain High School. Christopher was a millwright at U.S. Steel for 34 years. He also owned a Charter Fishing Business with his twin brother, Craig, and good friend, Jack Watling, for 18 years. He was a member of Erie Game Club in Sullivan. He was an avid bowler, enjoyed gardening, golfing, was a track star for Lorain High School and was inducted into the Lorain Sports Hall of Fame this past May. Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Linda (nee Keane); daughters, Laura (Tim) Burton, of Cleveland, Victoria (Scott) Bates, of Howard, OH; sons, Chris J. (Sanna), of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Daniel (Dawn Marie) Kopronica, of Elyria; 16 grandchildren; identical twin brother, Craig (Deborah), of Claypool, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Laura Cowie (nee Eddy). Family will receive friends 10 a.m. until time of Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at LaPorte UMC, 2071 Grafton Rd., Elyria, OH 44035. Pastor Liuigi Perez will officiate. Burial Private. In lieu of flowers, family suggests those who wish may make donations to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 300 E. 185th Street, Cleveland, OH 44119 or to LaPorte UMC. Arrangements were entrusted to the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Elyria, 440-322-4626. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.laubenthalmercado.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 12, 2020