Christopher Kelly Click
1971 - 2020
Christopher Kelly Click, 49, of Vermilion, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was born July 6, 1971, in Lorain, grew up in Vermilion, lived in Frankfort, KY, and moved back to Vermilion. Christopher worked at the Avon Lake Ford Motor Plant and the Kentucky Ford Truck Plant. He was a member of UAW Local #2000 and Kentucky UAW #862. He enjoyed fishing, boating, motorcycles, golf and all sports. After many years away, he loved being back in Vermilion. He is survived by his father, Bruce (Sherri) Click of Vermilion; mother, Joann (Arthur) Sigler of Vermilion; sons, Kobe and Elijah Click; daughter, Tylinne Avila of Frankfort, KY; sisters, Stacie (Mike) Dillion of Vermilion, Deena (Robert) Sullivan of Medina, and Angie Prete of Vermilion; brother, Brian Sigler of Wellington; nieces, Kristen Dillion, Ashley Sigler, Kali Martin, Paige Thayer, and Olivia Prete; nephew, Irish Sullivan; great nephew, Michael Dillion; aunts and uncles, and many friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home followed by burial at Rugby Cemetery, Brownhelm Township. The Reverend Randy Crabtree will officiate. The family suggests memorial contributions c/o Bruce Click, 855 Bryant Drive, Vermilion, OH 44089 for the benefit of Kobe and Elijah. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 28, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riddle Funeral Home
