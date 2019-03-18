|
Christopher Lee Trimble, of Wakeman was born April 29, 1973 and passed away March 15, 2019. Chris was loved by so many people. He loved his wife and dogs, Trucker and Abby. Chris also loved all his nieces and nephews, Nicholas, Jordyn, Kendall, Dalton, and Harley. He had so many friends and family that loved him. Chris loved to be outside. He loved riding his four-wheeler, watching NASCAR, and his gold mining shows. He also loved smoking meats. Chris was the owner of Trimble Trucking for 15 years, and co-owner of Allie's Mums. He loved watching all the mums growing in the fields. Chris was a volunteer firefighter for 13 years with Camden Twp. Fire Dept. He was also an Advanced EMT for North Central Ambulance, Allen Memorial, and Citizens Ambulance. He always loved helping people, no matter the situation. He would give his last dollar to someone and was a mentor to a lot of kids. Chris was a 1992 graduate of Firelands High School and Lorain JVS. He was survived by the love of his life, Allison (Carnal); his mother, Darlene (Carrington) Trimble; his brother, Michael Trimble; and sister-in-law, Becca Gibson; nephew, Nicholas Trimble; sister and brother-in-law, Ashley (David) Ruhl, and their child, Jordyn; sister-in-law, Brittney Felter and companion, Rich Resor; niece and nephew Kendall and Dalton; cousin, Christopher Sheets, and companion, Brook Grizzell and their son, Harley Sheets; and father and mother-in-law, Russell and Sandi Felter. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins from around the country. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Trimble; grandmother, Agnes Trimble; grandfather, David Trimble; and a cousin, Paul Trimble. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 30, at the Kipton Community Church at 3:00 p.m., followed by a dinner at the Camden Township Hall, located at St. Rt. 511 at 303. Later in the summer, a Rib Cook-Off will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Partners with Paws. It's not goodbye. It's I'll see you later.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 19, 2019