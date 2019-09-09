|
Christopher Ryan Rosenau, 27 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019.
He was born June 6, 1992, in Cleveland, Ohio. Christopher was raised in Amherst and attended Amherst Steele High School with the class of 2011. Christopher, or "Kiffer" as his brother called him, enjoyed playing sports.
Throughout his middle and high school years, he enjoyed playing baseball, basketball and football, through Amherst schools and neighborhood teams. He relished being outdoors, especially fishing, hiking, boating and going to the beach. He was known to have a great sense of humor with a quick wit and an infectious smile.
Throughout his life, Christopher worked in many different job positions. He started at the age of 13, working as a dishwasher at Moosehead restaurant. He held jobs in roofing and other various labor positions, but is most well known for the work he did in the industry of addiction and recovery. Chris worked in both Battle Creek, Michigan and Southern California helping people get treatment for addictions. Currently, he was training in the mortgage industry in California.
Survivors include his son, Bryson Rosenau, of Orange County, CA; his parents, Scott Rosenau, of Strongsville and Shirley Rosenau (nee: Lanning), of Amherst; his brother, Scott M. Rosenau, of Strongsville; his paternal grandparents, Russell E. and Shirley (nee: Stiver) Rosenau, of Berea; and his grandmother, Marilyn O'Callaghan, of Levittown, PA. His cousins, aunts and uncle will miss him, as well.
A reception of family and friends will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. The Rev. Rosalina Rivera, pastor of First Lutheran Church of Lorain, will officiate.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Christopher's name to either the Alpha House in Oberlin or to the Friendship APL.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 10, 2019