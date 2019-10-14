|
|
Ciprian Alvarado, age 64, of Ashtabula, and formerly of Lorain, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Hospice of the Western Reserve in Westlake following a lengthy illness. He was born on January 14, 1955 in Lorain to Timoteo and Herminia “Minnie” (nee Avalos) Alvarado. Ciprian received his GED and studied Computer-Aided Design at Lorain County Community College. He was employed at Indio Graphics in Ashtabula as a CADD designer. He enjoyed stamping, boating, martial arts and spending time with his beloved son and attending car shows. Ciprian dedicated his life as a stay-at-home father for his special needs son. Besides his parents, he is also survived by his son, Matthew R. Alvarado; sisters, Betty Jane Waseleski, Charlottee Ann Rice, Diana Alvarado and Alice Velez; and a brother, John “Juan” Alvarado. He was preceded in death his grandparents, Cipriano and Magdelena (nee Morado) Alvarado and John and Mary (nee Camacho) Avalos. A memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 647 Reid Ave., Lorain. Rev. Alex Barton, pastor will officiate. The Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Ave., Lorain, is handling the arrangements. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 15, 2019