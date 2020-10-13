1/1
Clair Michael Storrow
Clair Michael Storrow, 80, of New London, died Monday, October 12, 2020 at home with his family by his side. Born on February 15, 1940, in Oberlin, OH, he was the son of the late Stanley and Mary (Profant) Storrow. He was a 1959 graduate of Wellington High School. Clair and the love of his life, wife Geraldine moved to Rochester in the late 60’s where they raised their family.Clair was a member of Local 17, Iron Workers Union and spent time as a mechanic at the service station working on cars. He was a member of the Rochester United Methodist Church. Clair enjoyed time spent mowing his lawn and was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed playing card games with friends and family. Clair loved pretzels. Most of all, he cherished his family and time spent with his wife, children, and grandchildren.Survivors include his children: Michelle (Bob) Elbon, of Rochester, Patience “Patti” Day, of Dayton, Bonnie (Arnie) Bragg, of New London, Theresa (Daniel) Lemke, of Rochester, Lisa (Stephen) Whetstone, and Michael (Racheal) Storrow, both of New London, Clinton (Michele) Storrow, of Grafton, 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and sister, Susan Dentel of East China, MI.Clair was preceded in death by his loving wife, Geraldine on October 3, 2019; his parents, Stanley and Mary (Profant) Storrow; brothers: Kent, Craig and Daniel and son-in-law, Richard Day. A graveside visitation will be held at Rochester Cemetery, 49970 Griggs Road, Wellington, OH 44090 on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 1:00–2:30 p.m., where the Funeral Service will begin at 2:30 p.m.In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to either Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, 44870, Rochester United Methodist Church, 201 South State St. Rochester, OH 44090, or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
