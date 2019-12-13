|
Clara Jean Thompson (nee: Moser), 83 years of age, and a resident of Norwalk, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Stein Hospice in Sandusky. She was born October 18, 1936 in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. Clara had made her home in Vermilion Township for 50 years, before moving to Norwalk, where she had resided for the last eight years. Her primary focus in life was that of a homemaker. Clara loved cooking and baking for everyone she loved, her life centered around her family. She was a member of the Kingom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Norwalk. Clara was very active with her faith as a Jehovah's Witness. She was an avid reader. Survivors include her children, Deborah (David) Leber, of Norwalk and Daniel (Lori) Thompson, of Frederick, Maryland; and grandchildren, Carissa, Nathan, Zachary, Aubrey, Ashley, Caleb, Jocelyn and Meghan. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Daniel William Thompson, in 2007; her brothers, Edwin Lee and John Donald Moser; and her parents, Edwin Frederick and Jessie Ruth Moser (nee: Beatty). A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Norwalk Kingdom Hall, 37 Klein Street, Norwalk, OH 44857. The Elder Eli White of the Norwalk Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, will officiate. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to World Wide Education Work of Jehovah's Witness at www.JW.ORG or Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870. The Hempel Funeral Home is honored to serve the Clara Thompson family and has made available for the community's convenience an online register book as well as additional information to help facilitate expressions of compassion. Log on at www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 15, 2019