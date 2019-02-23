|
Clara Louise Lodge, 86, of Vermilion, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Kingston of Vermilion following a lengthy illness. Clara was born on January 17, 1933 and raised in Amherst, Ohio. She also lived in Lorain and Florida before finding her place in Vermilion, where she found great pleasure in being part of Vermilion's community. ??She received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from M.B. Johnson School of Nursing, Elyria and worked for Lorain Community Hospital as an RN for 40 years retiring in 1990. She was also a Supervisor of Nursing at Los Olas Hospital in FL. After her retirement, she volunteered in the St. Joseph Health Care Ministry. ??She attended St. Mary Catholic Church in Vermilion. She enjoyed reading, music, traveling, especially to Las Vegas, and spending time with her family and friends. ??She is survived by her son, Steve (Deborah) Wuitowicz of Lorain; daughter, Diana Puls of Vermilion; grandson, Donn S. (Elizabeth Pipo-Ackerman) Ackerman; great-grandson Donn Celso Ackerman; great-granddaughter, Diana Isabelle Ackerman; brothers, Floyd (Gunver) Lodge of Amherst and Bernard (Chris) Lodge of FL; son in law, Patrick Buckley; step grandchildren, Jonathan Blake Delozier, Jacob Christian Delozier, and Joshua William Dean Delozier; and many nieces and nephews. ??She was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Mary (nee Brown) Lodge; daughter, Sally Louise Buckley; brothers, Harvey Lodge and Phillip Lodge; sisters, Ann "Sister Mary Edna" Lodge, Elsie Miller and Florence Brown. ??The family will receive friends on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 731 Exchange Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Father Ron Brickner will officiate. ??The family suggests memorial contributions to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Road, Lorain, Ohio 44053.??Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 24, 2019