Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
(440) 967-3212
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
Clara Taylor Obituary
Clara Taylor (nee Bandagski), 89, of Vermilion, died Monday, May 20, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center after a lengthy illness.
She was born August 10, 1929 in Lorain and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 49 years, moving from Lorain.
Clara had worked as the head cook at Elberta Inn, Vermilion many years ago.
She is survived by her sons, Rick, Albert, Jeffery, and Mark Taylor, all of Vermilion; daughters, Kimberly Taylor, of Lorain and Jamie Taylor, of Vermilion; and two grandchildren, Will and Ashley Taylor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilker Taylor; parents, Julius and Agnes (nee Skutz) Bandagski; brothers, Jim, Leo, Joe, and Tom Bandagski; and her sisters, Virginia and Margie Bandagski.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 10 am to the time of the funeral service at 11 am at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, OH 44089.
Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 30, 2019
