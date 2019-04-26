Home

POWERED BY

Services
Misencik Funeral Home - Avon
36363 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
440-934-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarabelle Bommer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarabelle "Clarie" (Klein) Bommer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clarabelle "Clarie" (Klein) Bommer Obituary
Clarabelle "Clarie" Bommer (nee Klein), 90, a lifelong resident of Avon, entered into rest Friday, April 26, 2019. She was born April 7, 1929, in Lorain, Ohio, and graduated from Avon High in 1947. She was active in the the Avon Senior Center, Silver Sneakers, and a member of St. Mary's Altar & Rosary Society and Knights of Columbus Isabella Guild. She is survived by her children, Judy (Jeff) Bommer-Guinn, Michael (Robin) Bommer, Debbie (Tom) Kirwen, James (Sue) Bommer, and William H. Jr. (Vicki) Bommer; grandchildren, Ryan, Corey, Morgan, Matt, Eric, Adam, Claire, and Bridget, four great-grandchildren; and sisters, Geraldine Spanos and Phyllis Trimmel. She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Bommer; sister, Evelyn Casper; and brother, Kenneth Klein.A 10:00 a.m. Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, Avon, followed by interment in St. Mary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Avon Senior Center, 36784 Detroit Rd., Avon, OH 44011. The Misencik Funeral Home, Avon, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now