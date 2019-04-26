|
|
Clarabelle "Clarie" Bommer (nee Klein), 90, a lifelong resident of Avon, entered into rest Friday, April 26, 2019. She was born April 7, 1929, in Lorain, Ohio, and graduated from Avon High in 1947. She was active in the the Avon Senior Center, Silver Sneakers, and a member of St. Mary's Altar & Rosary Society and Knights of Columbus Isabella Guild. She is survived by her children, Judy (Jeff) Bommer-Guinn, Michael (Robin) Bommer, Debbie (Tom) Kirwen, James (Sue) Bommer, and William H. Jr. (Vicki) Bommer; grandchildren, Ryan, Corey, Morgan, Matt, Eric, Adam, Claire, and Bridget, four great-grandchildren; and sisters, Geraldine Spanos and Phyllis Trimmel. She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Bommer; sister, Evelyn Casper; and brother, Kenneth Klein.A 10:00 a.m. Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, Avon, followed by interment in St. Mary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Avon Senior Center, 36784 Detroit Rd., Avon, OH 44011. The Misencik Funeral Home, Avon, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 28, 2019