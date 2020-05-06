Clarence "Papa" Ballard, Jr., 80, was born on November 10, 1939, in Pinson, TN, to the union of Clarence Sr. and Lorine Ballard. He transitioned from this earthly life to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory a beloved wife of 60 years, Barbara; sons, Gregory (Elaine), of Katy, TX, Larry Darnell (Angie), of Modesto, CA, Mark (Sandra), of Lorain; sisters, Sadie (James) Smith, of Humboldt, TN, Frances (Tom) Glindsey, of Lorain, Faye (Johnnie) Ross, Mary Matthews, and Darlene (James) Jones, both of Lorain; brother, William Charles (Jackie); of Lorain; sister-in-law, Thelma, of Lorain; grandchildren, Mia, Melissa, Gregory Jr. (Ina), Joshua (Rachel), Sonji, Kiara, Brandon, Mark Anthony, and Moriah (Donnell); and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Lorine Ballard; sisters, Shirley Johnson and Dorothy Smith; and brothers, Frank and Willie Ray. Family and friends may be received on Friday, May 8, 2020, in the Greater Victory Christian Ministries, 559 Reid Ave., Lorain, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday, May 9, 2020, there will be a "Celebration of Life." Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, services will be private. Funeral services and arrangements entrusted to Carter Funeral Home, Inc., 3001 Elyria Ave., Lorain, OH 44055. ***PLEASE WEAR A MASK***



