|
|
Claude Allen Canterbury Sr. "Bubba," age 64, passed away September 28, 2019 at his home. He was born February 21, 1955, in Lorain, Ohio and lived his entire life in Lorain County. He worked as a mechanic at Ed’s Transmission for over 20 years. In his spare time, he worked on cars for many family members, and also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Louise (nee Litton); and his aunt, Candice Canterbury. He is survived by his children, Claude Allen Canterbury II (Sara), Sherry McKinney (Brent); 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Judy Baker (Jimmie), and their son, Markie; uncle, Robert Canterbury; cousin, John Canterbury and family; cousin, Kimberly Barendt and family; and nephew, Earl Lanning (Jennifer) and Myrna. Also left behind to cherish his memory are Bubba’s friends that he considered family, his lifelong friend and huntin’ buddy, Walter (Butchie) Ely, Margie and Linda Lu, Vern and Cookie Casterline, Shawn Casterline, Kevin and Jody Casterline, Davey Casterline, Mom and Pop Figueroa, Leo Badillo Jr. (Mickey); and his faithful four-legged companion, Lola. Private family services. Arrangements by the Walter A. Frey Funeral Home. (440) 244-2144. www.freyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 4, 2019