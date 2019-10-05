Home

Claudia G. "My Mom" Bell

Claudia G. “My Mom” (nee Wooldridge) Bell, age 84, of Lorain passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at her home.She was born on September 16, 1935 in Washington County, Pennsylvania to Robert and Eleanor Wooldridge. She was a 1953 graduate of German Township High School in Pennsylvania.Claudia worked as a manager at National Clearing House for 21 years, as an Administrative Assistant in charge of fundraising at the Humane Society in Indianapolis, Indiana. While living in Indiana she started a foundation for abused children, partnering with several players from the Indianapolis Colts football team, and she worked for American Express while living in Louisville, Kentucky. She retired from the Belvedere Assisted Living in Westlake where she worked as an activity’s director “and ran her own Gift Shop for the residents called Claudia’s Closet.”She was a member of the Open Door Christian School Music Booster Club. She enjoyed crafting, watching football, fundraising and dogs. Her greatest passion was music and her family.Claudia is survived by her daughters, Carol (James) Dean, of Avon Lake, and Brenda Hudson, of Lorain; grandchildren, James Kevin Dean, and Kristoffer Hudson; great-grandchildren, Kendal Mae Dean, and Kayleigh Ferguson; sister, Linda (Gary) Kubincanek, of North Ridgeville; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, James Kenneth Bell; parents, Robert and Eleanor Wooldridge; brother, Robert Wooldridge; and her son-in-law, Raymond Hudson.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral &Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, Ohio. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 7:00 p.m. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date.In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions be made in memory of Claudia to the Open Door Christian Music Program, 8287 W. Ridge Road, Elyria, OH 44035.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 6, 2019
