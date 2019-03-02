|
Claudia J. Byers-Bredlau (nee Drossman), age 78 and a resident of Amherst, passed away at the home of her daughter on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 after losing a battle with bone cancer.Claudia was born in Sandusky, November 5, 1940, to the late Fred and Evelyn (nee Thompson) Drossman. She graduated from Sandusky High School and Western Union Business College, Chicago. Claudia retired from Oberlin College where she was employed for 28 years as an administrator. She loved the Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Cavaliers, walking the beaches of Lake Erie and Southern California, and visiting lighthouses, especially Marblehead.Survivors include her children: daughter and son-in-law, Cheron Rebok-King and Tim King, son and daughter-In-Law, Michael and Sharon Byers, daughter and son-in-law, Leigh Anne Byers-Schuyler and Will Schuyler; step-son, Thomas Bredlau; grandchildren: Michael (Daisy) Rebok, John Rebok Jr., Meghan and Kailey Schuyler, Jacob Schuyler; great grandchildren: Ryleigh, Easton, and Grayson Rebok; brother, Fred "Butch" (Elaine) Drossman, sisters: Helen Sietz and Glenda (Kenneth) Andrews; and brother, Glen (Linda) Bellamy.She was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband, James Byers (1972) and husband, William Bredlau.A Celebration of Life is planned at the Marblehead Lighthouse this summer.In Claudia's honor, memorials may be made to the Oberlin Rotary Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 123, Oberlin, Ohio 44074.Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, Amherst, entrusted with arrangements.
