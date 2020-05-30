Claudia Virginia Anderson (nee Scott), 89, of Lorain, passed away on May 24, 2020 at Welcome Nursing Home. With her family by her side as she listened to Ella Fitzgerald sing her favorite jazz music, she quietly slipped away.Claudia was born to Charles and JoHanna Nunn Scott on January 13, 1931 in Cleveland, Ohio. She moved to Lorain, Ohio at a young age. She attended Lorain High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army Women’s Army Corp at age 18. PFC, Claudia Scott served as a surgical technician in a segregated unit during the Korean War. She later furthered her education and became a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1965. She retired from the Cleveland Psychiatric Institute after a career in nursing that lasted over 35 years. Following her Army service, she married the late Charles Anderson. They lived together in Detroit, Michigan until their divorce in 1981. She later returned to her hometown of Lorain.Claudia is survived by two daughters: Charlita Anderson White (Clovis), of Oberlin, Ohio; and Dr. Cheronne Anderson, of Salt Lake City, Utah; and her grandchildren, Christopher Anderson, Claire Montgomerie and Zachary Montgomerie. She is also survived by her bonus children, Marlise Floyd and Charles Anderson, Jr., and a host of beloved grand and great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces and a close network of friends and neighbors.Claudia was predeceased by her loving parents and all of her siblings: Cleveland Scott, Charles Scott, Daisy Cole, Eleanor Hudson, Mary Scott and Robert Scott and Preston “P.L.” Linder.Claudia was a trailblazer. She was tenacious in her continued pursuit of education and learning which took her through many paths. Through the years, she studied genealogy, winemaking, sewing, creative writing and poetry. Well into her 80’s, she ventured into computer courses. She passed on her spirit and love for learning to her daughters of whom she was immensely proud.Claudia will be remembered for her courage, her quick wit, her love of laughter, her lack of pretense, her love of family, her devotion to long lasting friendships, her love of jazz and soul music, dancing and her unmatched standing as the life of the party and for her delicious authentic seafood gumbo. She was bright, intuitive and did not suffer tall tales lightly. Her favorite saying was, “Don’t bring your weakest—to the strongest people”. She will also be remembered by members of Greater St. Matthews African Episcopal Church and her sisters in the Order of the Eastern Star-Buckeye 68.Known as the family genealogist, she adhered to the African concept of “Sankofa”, the symbol of the importance of learning from the past. It means “go back and get it”. As was her wish, Claudia will be cremated, and her ashes will be scattered in West Africa. Due to restrictions related to the COVID 19 pandemic, no immediate services will be held. Claudia’s Celebration of Life party will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Claudia’s name to the Community Foundation of Lorain County, African American Community Fund, Scholarship Fund.