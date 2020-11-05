Claudia (DiCenzo) Waksmundski, 73, of Vermilion, Ohio, passed away at Mercy Health New Life Hospice in Lorain on November 4, 2020, surrounded by family. A proud daughter of immigrants, Claudia was born in Lorain on September 30, 1947. She was a 1965 graduate of Admiral King High School and a 1966 graduate of Saint Joseph School of Practical Nursing.Claudia loved being a Licensed Practical Nurse. She began her career working in eye surgery in Columbus, but she spent the vast majority of it in geriatrics. Caring for her patients and tending to their wants and needs brought her great joy. She loved the camaraderie of her colleagues. She worked at Oak Hills Nursing Center in Lorain and retired from Anchor Lodge Nursing Home in Lorain in 2012.Claudia had an infectious smile. She was a selfless woman who centered her life around the needs of her family, friends, and community. She was generous and warm-hearted, always looking out for others. Recently, she enjoyed volunteering with the Vermilion Salvation Army Backpack Group, which provides backpacks full of food to students in need. In her free time, Claudia enjoyed reading and cooking. She was a natural in the kitchen, focusing on fresh ingredients and mastering a wide variety of techniques. She loved animals, especially her dog, Junebug, and cat, Mia.But nothing brought Claudia greater joy than spending time with and caring for her family. She and her husband of 49 years, Bill, had a wonderful, loving life together, despite some hardships. Their first child, daughter Jessica, died as an infant. Claudia adored her son, Joe, and daughter, Niki Hykes. Thanks to her love and support, her husband and children have had amazing, fulfilling lives. Claudia perhaps found her true calling in being a grandmother to her grandson, River, and granddaughter, Reese. She made every moment they spent together precious and treasured everything they did, from attending their activities to watching movies, reading, and trying out new interests.Claudia’s memory will be cherished by her husband, Bill; her children, Joe and Niki Hykes; her son-in-law, Dave; her grandchildren, River and Reese; her sister-in-law, Sue; her nephews, Michael and David; her family in Italy; and many friends.Claudia was preceded in death by her father, Nicola; mother, Nicoletta; father-in-law, Bill; mother-in-law, Mary; daughter, Jessica; and brother-in-law, John.The world lost a beautiful person and is a sadder place for it. To truly honor Claudia’s legacy, be kind to one another and reject hatred. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in her memory to Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, 5510 Baumhart Road, Lorain, Ohio 44053, secondharvestfoodbank.org
