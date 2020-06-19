Clayton Henry Jr.
Clayton Henry Jr, “Bug”, 67, of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born in Magnolia, Arkansas, but was a resident of Lorain, Ohio all of his life. He served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam veteran. He worked for many years at U.S. Steel. He loved watching sports, listening to music, and spending time with family.Clayton will be sadly missed by his children Laquetta Henry, Clayton Henry III, Shaneisha Henry, Lakeisha Henry, Mary Henry, and Courtney Flint; his siblings Carol Henry, Dorothy Tarrant, Davie (Sharon) Henry, Drayton Henry, and Wiley Henry. He had 8 grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Clayton and Reasie (Harris) Henry, and brothers James Henry and Dennis Henry.A walk-through viewing will be held Tuesday, June 23, from 11 AM until time of private family services at 12 PM at Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave in Lorain. It is recommended that masks are worn at both events.Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com


Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
