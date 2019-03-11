Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 985-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Dorsz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford S. Dorsz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clifford S. Dorsz Obituary
Clifford S. Dorsz, age 82, of Lorain, passed away after a lengthy illness on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Autumn Aegis Retirement Community, Lorain.He was born on September 24, 1936 in Lorain, where he lived his entire life.He retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation, where he was a groundskeeper for many years.Clifford took pride in making many donations to numerous charities and organizations through his life time. He enjoyed being outdoors and because of that, became an avid fisherman, liked tending to his garden, and in his younger years, he was a great hunter.Clifford leaves behind a son.He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; sisters; brother; and his close buddy and walking partner, “Wolf-Man,” who he adoringly referred to as his granddog.The family will be having a private inurnment at a later date.The Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.To send an online condolence, go to:www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
Download Now