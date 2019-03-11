|
|
Clifford S. Dorsz, age 82, of Lorain, passed away after a lengthy illness on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Autumn Aegis Retirement Community, Lorain.He was born on September 24, 1936 in Lorain, where he lived his entire life.He retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation, where he was a groundskeeper for many years.Clifford took pride in making many donations to numerous charities and organizations through his life time. He enjoyed being outdoors and because of that, became an avid fisherman, liked tending to his garden, and in his younger years, he was a great hunter.Clifford leaves behind a son.He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; sisters; brother; and his close buddy and walking partner, “Wolf-Man,” who he adoringly referred to as his granddog.The family will be having a private inurnment at a later date.The Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.To send an online condolence, go to:www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 12, 2019