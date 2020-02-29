|
Clinton "Bill" Marshall Hendrix, 85 years of age, and a resident of Lorain, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Ames Family Hospice following a brief illness.Bill was born January 1, 1935, in Hazy, WV, where he was raised and lived until entering the military in 1952. Following his service and marriage, Bill eventually settled in Sheffield Lake where he spent most of his life. Lorain has been his home for the last five years. Bill retired as a production supervisor for the Ford Motor Company in Brookpark after 37 years. After retirement, he worked for Kowalski/Lloyd Manwell Ford Dealership in Avon Lake. He proudly served his country in the US Marine Corp. during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Sheffield Lake. Bill was a social member of the FOPA, the Moose Lodge of Lorain and the Lorain VFW. In his spare time he enjoyed many hobbies such as perch and walleye fishing, bowling in various area leagues, playing cards with family and friends, and working outdoors. By far, he treasured his time spent with his family and grandchildren.Survivors include his daughter, Michelle Hendrix of Lorain; his granddaughters: Hannah Hendrix, Hailey Hendrix, Harper Hendrix: grandson, Hayden Hendrix; and his sister, Norma Webb of Berlin Heights.Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife of sixty years, Joan Charlotte Hendrix (nee: Lewis); his brother, James Hendrix; and his parents, Chester and Lottie Hendrix (nee: Dickens-Canterbury).Friends may call Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 6-9 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home; 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 200 St. Joseph Dr., Amherst, Ohio. The Rev. Fr. Timothy O'Connor will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Avon, Ohio. Full military honors will be provided by the Amherst Veterans Military Honor Guard.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44110.For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 1, 2020