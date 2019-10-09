|
|
Clyde Bodiford, 77, of Elyria, passed away October 6, 2019 at his home following a lengthy illness. He was born May 27, 1942 in Luverne, Alabama and lived in Elyria, Ohio for more than 60 years. He retired from General Motors as a technician, following 35 years of service. He was a minister at The Call Out Church of the Almighty God in Elyria. He enjoyed working on cars, welding, gardening and fishing. Clyde is survived by his wife, Bessie Mae Bodiford (nee Noble); his son, Gerald Bodiford; daughters, Patsy Bodiford, Scynthia Edwards and Tracie Edwards; his loving and faithful dog, Rusty Jr.; 15 grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Flora Bodiford; brothers, Benjamin Bodiford and Earl Bodiford; a sister, Annie Jewel Bodiford Hardman; a daughter, Sheila Marie Noble; and his dog, Rusty Sr. Viewing will be Saturday, October 12 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. at The Call Out Church of the Almighty God, 7809 W River Rd. S, Elyria. Pastor Gerty R. Cooper is officiating. Burial will be in Brookdale Cemetery, Elyria. Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences at: www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 10, 2019